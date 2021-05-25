BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Senior Center and Senior Creations Gift Shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning June 1.

Large group music events will also resume next week. Local musicians will hold a jam session from 1 to 3 p.m. each Thursday and the Classic Country Band will perform a free concert from 1 to 3 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month, a release said.

There is space for people to dance or sit and listen to the performances. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, call (218) 751-8836. The Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW.