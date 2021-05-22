10 years ago

May 22, 2011 -- Bemidji southpaw Scott Fogelson hurled a three-hit ball into the sixth inning to lift the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to a 3-1 victory over the St. Paul Saints. A crowd of 3,657 welcomed the RedHawks into the American Association against a former Northern League rival. Fogelson fanned two and walked five. Three relievers helped finished the win.

25 years ago

May 22, 1996 -- A law designed to ensure quality septic systems in Minnesota, the Minnesota Individual Treatment Act, was adopted to control sewage system installations through inspector licensing. Local contractor Loren Lossing told the Beltrami County Board it took him over three months to get his license due to no local class availability and slow MPCA license processing.

50 years ago

May 22, 1971 -- Gov. Wendell Anderson will headline the 1971 Veterans of Foreign Wars Department Convention in Bemidji, as announced by convention chairman Jim Hensel. The four-day statewide convention billed as the largest in state history is expected to draw more than 3,000 delegates plus families should push the total "VFW population” to well over 5,000.

100 years ago

May 22, 1921 -- Work has commenced on the two-story combined store and apartment building to be erected by Alex Doran. The building being used by Mr. Doran as his meat market and the one-story building immediately north of the Palace Meat Market is to be remodeled and made into a two-story building, the upper story will contain eight four-room modern apartments.