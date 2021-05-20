BEMIDJI -- Beginning Tuesday, May 25, and continuing through Thursday, May 27, the Mississippi River will be closed between Lake Irving and Lake Bemidji at the crossing of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway bridge, according to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Department.

BNSF crews will be replacing the bridge's wooden structure with a modern structure. Boaters should avoid the construction area, and markers will be placed at the closure. The boat access at Lake Irving should still be accessible, but motorists should be alert for heavy equipment, the release said.