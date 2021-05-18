BEMIDJI -- This Saturday, May 22, Christians and churches from around the area -- regardless of denomination -- will unite in Bemidji for a March for Jesus, in which they will celebrate knowing Jesus beyond church walls and in the streets with praise and prayer.

Participants will gather at JW Smith Elementary School, 1712 America Ave. NW, at 10 a.m. and then proceed across several city blocks to Paul Bunyan Park. There, they will gather along the banks of Lake Bemidji, where a stage will be set up for the day’s remaining activities.

Timothy Pomp, an itinerant local pastor and march organizer, will hold a worship service, and Justin Hoover, a local evangelist and march organizer, will share a message about the love of Jesus. Pomp and another local worship leader DeWayne Kvande will each have a full band to lead the expectant crowd.

There will also be worship music and an address by mayor Jorge Prince. The event is expected to conclude around 1 p.m.

“We want to create the atmosphere of a celebration,” Hoover said. “It’s going to be awesome: worship, prayer, praise and preaching.”

“We’re just thankful to have it because I think people are really excited to get out and about and get life back to normal,” Pomp added. “But if some people have fears of COVID-19, it’s OK to stay home.”

Pomp emphasized that the March for Jesus is not a protest, and organizers will not allow clothing or items that represent disunity to be involved in the march.

“We don’t want to be anything except for a voice lifting up Jesus,” Pomp said.

A global event, the March for Jesus 2021 will take place in numerous cities across the U.S. and in various countries around the world. In Minnesota, both Minneapolis and Bemidji are participating. This year, the theme for the march is "Worthy is the Lamb," drawn from Revelation 5:12.

The March for Jesus began as a series of church-led marches in London, England, in the 1980s. Attracting hundreds of thousands of marchers, the marches quickly spread to the U.S., where the First Nationwide March for Jesus was held in 1992.

“On that day, Christians openly exalted Jesus in 142 U.S. cities and in 25 European countries,” the March for Jesus website said. “Three hundred thousand marched for Jesus in the U.S., joining another 300,000 overseas.”

Pomp said the March for Jesus was held in Bemidji in the 1990s, which drew in hundreds of participants. He’s collaborating with about 25 local churches for Saturday’s march, leading him to expect that it will be larger than those previously held in town.

“The purpose is that churches come together in unity,” Pomp said. “A lot are jumping on board, and it’s really exciting. It’s about the foundation of our faith: Jesus, Jesus, Jesus.”

“It’s great to see the unity because that’s what we need right now, especially among Christians,” Hoover added. “That’s one of our goals in doing this is to create unity within the Christian community. We’re not individual churches, really, we’re one body of Christ.”

The event is free, and both Pomp and Hoover said everyone -- not just those of the Christian faith -- is welcome to attend.

“It’s really awesome when churches can put denominational differences aside and unite on Jesus and the gospel. We’re sharing a simple message of the gospel that is for everyone: that God so loves the world that he gave his only son,” Hoover said. “We want to reach the community with the good news of Jesus Christ and see churches come together to unite and pray for our community and love our community.”