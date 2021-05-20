"Small Expressions" will tour galleries in the United States from July 2021 through June 2022. The exhibit is open June 30 through Aug. 22 at the Pacific Northwest Quilt and Fiber Arts Museum at La Conner, Wash.

The show’s juror was Madelyn van der Hoogt a professional fiber artist and teacher for over 50 years. She was the editor of Prairie Wool Companion in 1986, of Weaver’s magazine in 1988, and Handwoven magazine in 1999, a release said.

She is also the author of several books and videos on the basics of weaving and a variety of weave structures. Hoogt has been a widely respected and sought-after teacher for over 25 years throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, the release said.

For more information, www.qfamuseum.org or call (360) 466-4288.