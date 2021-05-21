Those interested must be a resident of Beltrami County and passionate about the mission of the organization, which is: Beltrami County HRA shall actively promote the development and preservation of quality affordable housing for all county residents, a release said.

The regular meetings are currently scheduled for the second Tuesday of each month. If interested, complete a board member application and return it to the address at the bottom of the application before 9 a.m. on June 8. To receive a form, visit HRDC.org or call the HRDC offices at (218) 333-6533.