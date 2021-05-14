10 years ago

May 15, 2011 -- Evergreen House hopes to build a 20-unit youth supportive housing project to help homeless youth and young adults. The development would be at the intersection of Middle School Road and 15th Street. Evergreen House purchased an option agreement with the Beltrami County Housing and Redevelopment Authority for the 15 acres of land.

25 years ago

May 15, 1996 -- Bemidji would gain an additional police officer as part of a $7.67 million grant by the U.S. Department of Justice under its Community Oriented Policing Services program. "It's $75,000 we wouldn't have had otherwise," said Bemidji Police Chief Robert Tell. Under the program, Bemidji would receive $75,000 over a three-year period to hire an additional officer.

50 years ago

May 15, 1971 -- Seven Bemidji Lumberjacks captured Northwest Conference championships at the annual league track meet at East Grand Forks. The seven were John Wubbels, Steve DeKrey, Scott Freborg, Brad Wubbels, Neil Freborg, Craig Groslie and Bob Heiberg, the last four composed the winning mile relay team. Brad Wubbels also won the 440.

100 years ago

May 15, 1921 -- The barn of A. C. Graff, on the shores of Wolf Lake, narrowly escaped being turned to the ground during the electric storm of last week. Lightning struck the cupola on the roof, entered the barn and followed the hayfork track to the end of the barn where it followed the studding to the ground. The barn was full of hay and feed, none of which was damaged.