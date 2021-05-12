10 years ago

May 12, 2011 -- Three students at Northwest Technical College had such unique backgrounds, they were asked to give a presentation to their peers. Elvis Starllone and Pamela Agbor, both from Cameroon, Africa, and Dennis Chakua, from Kenya, graduated with degrees in registered nursing. They look forward to taking what they learned in college and using it to help people.

25 years ago

May 12, 1996 -- A black lab named Buddy assisted in the rescue of a Grace Lake man who overturned in his canoe while late-night crappie fishing. After his canoe overturned in the near-freezing water, about 200 yards from shore, he clung to it while calling for help. His neighbors didn't hear his calls but their 2-year old black lab started barking, alerting them to his location.

50 years ago

May 12, 1971 -- A mock bomb blast was held at the Bemidji Junior High School cafeteria. The simulated explosion scene was the final test for the 140 participants in a professional emergency care course conducted over the past two weeks by the Minnesota Committee on Emergency Medical Care and Transportation of the Critically Sick and Injured.

100 years ago

May 12, 1921 -- Bemidji bread manufacturers are underselling baking companies in St. Paul, according to advertised prices carried in the Twin City papers. The demand for the pound and a half loaf over the pound loaf is ten to one. The advertised prices by Twin City makers are 12% cents, while the Bemidji bakers are selling this loaf wholesale for 12 cents.