10 years ago

May 8, 2011 -- A project proposed by St. Philip’s Catholic Church could transform a portion of downtown Bemidji. Plans call for the removal of the existing Clothing Depot and two rental homes and creating in their place a new multi-use church building that would house the Clothing Depot and two parking lots offering some relief to parking difficulties at St. Philip’s.

25 years ago

May 8, 1996 -- Youth hockey is mushrooming in the area and Bemidji Youth Hockey Association is badly in need of more ice. Ice time for hockey practice at both the city rink at Nymore and the Neilson-Reise Arena is harder to come by. The club's plan is to build a 240-by-145-foot arena, initially with a dirt base floor and eventually concrete. Using dirt saves $100,000 from the initial cost.

50 years ago

May 8, 1971 -- Mrs. George Wells, a student at Bemidji State College and a veteran of more than 25 years of teaching, will receive her bachelor of science degree from BSC. She took a two-year teaching degree at Bemidji State Teachers College in 1942, then reared a family of six and served as a Head Start teacher, all while fitting in college classes when and where she could.

100 years ago

May 8, 1921 -- All members of Company K, Bemidji unit of the National Guard, are to receive payment for all drills attended during their enlistment and for which they have not been previously paid. This news will be welcomed by a number of the members who, under the previous ruling, had not qualified with the required number of drills attended.