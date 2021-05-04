BEMIDJI -- The state of Minnesota is currently providing emergency rental assistance to residents whose housing has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Those eligible for the temporary program can receive assistance for up to 15 months. The RentHelpMN program was established to help Minnesotans who've fallen behind on rent.

Those who owe back rent and meet eligibility requirements may apply for all of the offered assistance. Along with rent help, the program is also offering utility payment assistance for needs such as gas, electricity, water, sewer, garbage and recycling.

Residents can apply at the RentHelpMN website or call 211 to ask operators any related questions. Landlords with tenants behind on rent can also apply to have the amount covered.

In addition to RentHelpMN, the state announced the following assistance programs are also available: