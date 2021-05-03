10 years ago

May 5, 2011 -- Interest expressed by developers has prompted the Beltrami County Board to advertise for sale 40 acres of county-owned land on Middle School Road. The land includes about 16 acres in the old Beltrami County Fairgrounds south of Target and acreage on the west side of the road leased by Bemidji Youth League Baseball and Bemidji Youth Soccer.

25 years ago

May 5, 1996 -- After much hard work and a lot of community support, the Clearwater County Historical Society’s new History Center in the former Shevlin School is nearing completion. As much as possible of the original woodwork was reused and the new structure will be functional and esthetically pleasing. The Shevlin School was built in 1911 and used as a school until 1991.

50 years ago

May 5, 1971 -- Bemidji firemen had a bang-up time fighting a garage fire at Conservation Officer Gus Clemenson’s home on Sherman Ave. The garage contained over 7,000 rounds of ammunition all of which exploded when fire completely destroyed the new building. “It sounded like a huge corn popper," said Dave Hanson, the first fireman at the scene.

100 years ago

May 5, 1921 -- Dynamite schools will be held in various parts of the county and conducted by A. W. Stone, manager of the Beltrami County Land Clearing association, for the purpose of instructing anyone who is going to use dynamite during the summer. Proper methods will be explained showing how to get the best results for the minimum amount of dynamite used.