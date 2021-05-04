BEMIDJI -- Great River Rescue recently announced a $2,000 grant investment from the newly named, Petco Love, to support their lifesaving work for animals in the Bemidji area.

“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Great River Rescue and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love, said in a release. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”

According to the release, Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And, they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like ours, nationwide.

“This grant is an investment in the future of Great River Rescue and our work to save animal lives. I am so grateful for the continued support of our community and organizations like Petco Love,” Brandon Mustful, executive director of Great River Rescue, said in a release.

Great River Rescue is a nonprofit organization that saves, cares for, and finds homes for hundreds of companion animals each year serving Bemidji and surrounding communities. Since 1977, Great River Rescue has saved over 15,000 animals, while providing behavioral enrichment, spay/neuter services, and preventive care, the release said.

For more information about Great River Rescue, visit www.greatriverrescue.com. To learn more about Petco Love, visit petcolove.org.