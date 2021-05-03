BEMIDJI -- Registration is now open for the Minnesota High School Equestrian Association's 2021 Season for horse lovers in grades 8-11.

Various disciplines and associations include WSCA, Polo, Jumping, Western, English and Hunter Pleasure plus Equitation and Showmanship, a release said.

Competitors who meet various MHSEA criteria are eligible for recognition and varsity level competitors may even be eligible for a letter through their high school. Sign up is April 1 to May 31 and all competitors who sign up get a free MHSEA T-shirt.

The current MHSEA handbook is also available on the website. Visit the Minnesota High School Equestrian Association Facebook page for notices along with recognition of MHSEA members. For more information or to register, visit www.MHSEA.org.