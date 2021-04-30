10 years ago

May 1, 2011 -- Gloria Joy has been honored with the 2011 Bemidji “Inspire by Example” Lifetime Achievement in Volunteerism award for over 15 years of volunteering for the Bemidji Community Soup Kitchen, quite often averaging 30 volunteer hours a week. Joy began volunteering with the soup kitchen in 1996 when it provided one meal a week and one freezer to use for storage.

25 years ago

May 1, 1996 -- North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and North Country Health Services Foundation, purchased 20 new furniture suites. The foundation's "Help us Make Our Beds" campaign raised $50,000 in donations. Eight of the old beds will go to Honduras through the Bemidji Rotary Club. The remaining furnishings will go to a children's hospital in Mongolia.

50 years ago

May 1, 1971 -- The great Chippewa Forest stretches from Blackduck and Northome, past Cass Lake forest headquarters and down past the tip of Leech Lake and is one of the nation’s prime nesting grounds for the endangered bald eagle. In two special reports, biologist John Mathison takes a look at the estimated 100 to 150 pairs of nesting eagles and their future.

100 years ago

May 1, 1921 -- Golf prizes for the women players will be offered each month during the playing season, which is the decision of the greens and contest committee, and all women are requested to place their scorecards in the box after each game. The handicaps will be fixed at some later time. Some businessmen have come to the rescue of the women golfers with offered prizes.