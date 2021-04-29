BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County Environmental Services and the Soil and Water Conservation District are looking for volunteer lake samplers for Andrusia, Kitchi, Pimushe, and North and South Twin Lakes in Beltrami County.

No experience is necessary and training is provided. Volunteers that can get consistent data are needed. The data is used to predict trends in water quality, which provide information for management strategies to keep a healthy habitat for wildlife, recreation and beautiful views, a release said.

Five times a summer, generally once a month during May through September, a specific point on the lake needs to be sampled by taking a secchi disk reading and a water sample with the equipment provided.

Water samples will be turned in to the Beltrami County Environmental Services office by noon on the third Monday of the month, and samples can be taken starting at noon on Sundays.

If interested in volunteering, contact Beltrami Environmental Services at (218) 333-4158 or call Bruce Anspach, aquatic invasive species lake technician, at (218) 333-8281.