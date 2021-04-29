BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Senior Center‘s handcrafted greeting cards are set to increase from $.75 per card to $1 per card beginning Monday, May 3.

"The price increase is due to the rising cost of craft supplies," a release said. "The greeting card recycling program/fundraiser consists of a dedicated group of senior citizen volunteers that devote many hours each week to sort through donated greeting cards, then craft them into something very beautiful and unique."

The money raised from the greeting card sales goes back to the Senior Center to support their mission of enriching the lives of Bemidji area senior citizens. The handcrafted greeting cards are available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Senior Center, located at 216 Third St. NW.