BEMIDJI -- The Neen’s Future in Space Scholarship, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, is currently seeking qualified applicants to apply for the 2021 scholarship round.
Eligibility requirements are:
- The student must have graduated from a school district within the 12-county NMF service area.
- The student must intend to enter their junior, senior or post-graduate program, majoring in the study of science, math, technology or engineering with the preference for entering a career in astrophysics, aeronautical engineering or aerospace.
- Financial need will be considered in awarding the scholarship, but is not an eligibility requirement.
- The student will have a minimum “B” or its equivalent, grade point average, and demonstrate a willingness to earn a minimum of a bachelor’s degree.
- Previous recipients may reapply for a second-year scholarship. Scholarship renewals are not guaranteed.
Applications are completed online through the NMF website nwmf.org. A completed application includes providing transcripts and two letters of recommendation as well as a short essay regarding the student’s non-work experience, internships and/or community involvement. The deadline to apply is May 31.
For more information, contact NMF at (218) 759-2057 or scholarships@nwmf.org.