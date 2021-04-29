BEMIDJI -- The Neen’s Future in Space Scholarship, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, is currently seeking qualified applicants to apply for the 2021 scholarship round.

Eligibility requirements are:

The student must have graduated from a school district within the 12-county NMF service area.

The student must intend to enter their junior, senior or post-graduate program, majoring in the study of science, math, technology or engineering with the preference for entering a career in astrophysics, aeronautical engineering or aerospace.

Financial need will be considered in awarding the scholarship, but is not an eligibility requirement.

The student will have a minimum “B” or its equivalent, grade point average, and demonstrate a willingness to earn a minimum of a bachelor’s degree.

Previous recipients may reapply for a second-year scholarship. Scholarship renewals are not guaranteed.

Applications are completed online through the NMF website nwmf.org. A completed application includes providing transcripts and two letters of recommendation as well as a short essay regarding the student’s non-work experience, internships and/or community involvement. The deadline to apply is May 31.

For more information, contact NMF at (218) 759-2057 or scholarships@nwmf.org.