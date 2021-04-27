BEMIDJI -- For its social media efforts over the past year to get residents outside and active, the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department earned an award from a state organization.

The Minnesota Recreation and Parks Association gave its Award of Excellence in Marketing and Communications to the city department for its social distancing education and engagement videos. Each year, the association recognizes agencies or organizations in Minnesota for their achievements.

In the last year, the department partnered with Visit Bemidji to create a digital campaign demonstrating activities people can do in parks, trails and other city amenities while staying socially distanced.

The categories include administrative/management strategies, marketing and communications, facilities, programming/events, sponsorships/partnerships and volunteer initiatives. The goal of the awards is to increase public awareness and appreciation of parks, trails and recreation in Minnesota.

An MPRA representative is anticipated to attend a future Bemidji City Council meeting to present the award.