BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Lions Club, in association with Scouts BSA and the Watermark Art Center, is sponsoring the Lions International Peace Poster Contest.

According to a release, the purpose of the contest is to promote greater tolerance and international understanding. The theme of the contest this year is "We are all connected." The contest is open to all Scouts BSA members between the ages of 11 to 13 and they are encouraged to creatively express what peace means to them.

The top three local winners will receive cash awards. The first place winner will receive $150 and advance to the Lions District 5M10 for further judging. Second place will win $100 and third place will win $50.

The international winner will receive a trip to an award ceremony where he/she will receive $5,000 along with the award. Two family members and the sponsoring Lions Club president or a designated club member are invited to accompany the winner to the award ceremony, the release said. Another 23 Merit Award winners each receive U.S. $500 and a certificate of achievement.

Posters are evaluated on three criteria at each level of judging: Originality, artistic merit and expression of the theme "We Are All Connected," the release said. Local judging will be conducted by a panel selected by the Watermark Art Center.

Local Scouts BSA unit leaders will have contest rules and conditions for those interested in entering the contest. Entries must be received by Nov. 1 to allow time for judging and shipping to the next level of judging.