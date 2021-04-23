10 years ago

April 24, 2011 -- Back in 1999, a handful of people, Suzi Rhea, and Al and Cate Belleveau, to name three, got together to form the Bemidji Sculpture Walk Committee. The city of Bemidji adopted the group as a sub-committee of Parks and Recreation, and off they went to procure three dimensional artwork for the streets of downtown Bemidji.

25 years ago

April 24, 1996 -- Construction has returned for a four-lane U.S. Highway 2 between Bemidji and the Midge Lake area. Heavy equipment will be crossing sections of Highway 2 for short intervals as work gets underway, said Gary Baltes, MnDOT chief inspector for the project. He added that periodic interruptions to flow of traffic can be expected and flag people will be on site.

50 years ago

April 24, 1971 -- Dan Burgess, a Bemidji State College student from International Falls, has been making quite a name for himself around the state as a powerlifter. Although only 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 180 pounds, he can lift more weight than two normal men can. During a recent workout, he heisted 465 pounds in a deadlift. His best deadlift is 550 pounds.

100 years ago

April 24, 1921 -- Plant No. 1 of the Crookston Lumber company will begin the season's sawing operations. This announcement was made by C. L. Isted, general manager of the Bemidji mill. Approximately 200 men will be put to work with the re-opening of the sawing department. Also, about 50 men are being employed at the planer.