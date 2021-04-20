10 years ago

April 21, 2011 -- Almost three years ago Mike Bredon appeared before the Bemidji City Council in hopes of creating public access television for area residents. And now, the city council unanimously has voted to approve a contract with Upstream TV, a nonprofit group of which Bredon is the executive director, to operate a public access television station.

25 years ago

April 21, 1996 -- Zorro, a peregrine falcon, was injured and rehabilitated in New Mexico. He is unable to live in the wild because of a vision impairment and a disabled talon preventing him from catching birds. Pat Oldham, local wildlife artist and Headwaters Science Center volunteer, gives presentations with Zorro teaching people about raptors and problems birds of prey face.

50 years ago

April 21, 1971 -- The Bemidji Lumberjacks opened the defense of their Northwest Conference title by stopping Crookston 5-2. The win was the second in three starts for Bemidji. Coach Chuck Grillo threw all three of his top hurlers at the Pirates with Gary Sargent working the first two frames, Charlie Meyers going the next two and Steve Donahue finishing up.

100 years ago

April 21, 1921 -- Construction of the new three-story summer hotel at Birchmont to replace the hotel destroyed by fire last fall is already well underway. The new hotel is expected to be ready for operation by July 1. Contractor George Kreatz of this city is in charge of the work. Plans for the new structure were drawn by Charles B. Funk, also of Bemidji.