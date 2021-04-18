BEMIDJI -- The second of two solidarity rallies held in Bemidji this week to show support for the family of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old killed by a former Brooklyn Center cop, took place on Sunday afternoon.

About 70 people attended the rally, organized by the social justice group Project for Change, holding signs and flags along Bemidji Avenue near the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues.

A rally was also held on Thursday and organized by Bemidji State's Black Student Union.

Wright was shot and killed on Sunday, April 11, by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter, who allegedly thought she was firing a Taser but instead shot Wright with her firearm. She has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.