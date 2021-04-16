10 years ago

April 17, 2011 -- Antton Oja has been named Bemidji’s “Inspire by Example” Volunteer Youth of the Year for his enthusiastic love of science that he brings to his volunteer services at the Headwaters Science Center. HSC has a Science Club for ages 6-13 of which Oja was a member. Once he outgrew the club, he asked if he could continue as a volunteer.

25 years ago

April 17, 1996 -- The Recycling Club at Central Elementary School, with 50 students, does a monthly project. This year students began collecting crayons and wax to be recycled for money for a playground project. Last year the club bought trees and shrubs that are in front of the school. Students like Mark Ewert and Tony Carlson made a rain gauge from a plastic pop bottle.

50 years ago

April 17, 1971 -- Members of the Bemidji High School tennis squad were caught readying themselves for their season opener at Crookston. Bemidji returns three lettermen from its 1970 region champions and is looking forward to another good campaign. Working hard at practice were; Coach Gerry Solheim, Gary Conda, Joe Rossi, Scott Bjella and Jim Kastner.

100 years ago

April 17, 1921 -- Bemidji will pay tribute to Lieutenant Ralph D. Gracie, the Northwest's first deceased flier to be brought back for burial since the signing of the armistice. The body of the fallen aviator arrived in the city from St. Paul, where it was paid tribute by members of the American Legion. Lieutenant Gracie was a graduate of Bemidji High School.