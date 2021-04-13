ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will work on four projects in the northwest area of the state, including two in the Bemidji region.

According to a release, the agency intends to construct several reduced conflict intersections, or RCIs, on a stretch of U.S. Highway 2 west of Bemidji. The goal is to improve safety and access on the section of the highway between Beltrami Roads 9 (Cardinal Road) and 14 (Third Street in Wilton).

RCIs are intersections where left-turn options for entering a highway are reduced. Instead, drivers who turn right are diverted to a lane down the road where they can make a U-turn. The purpose of RCIs are mainly to prevent T-bone crashes.

In addition to the new intersections, MnDOT also plans to install 48 new lighting units along the highway. The project is estimated at $2.89 million.

Another regional project is the resurfacing of 15.6 miles on State Highway 200 near the south shore of Leech Lake. Along with resurfacing, the project will replace two culverts, widen shoulders and add turn lanes, which will improve drainage and safety. Estimations for the project come to $10.6 million.

Two other projects in the northwest region include:

Constructing an RCI on U.S. Highway 2 east of Crookston near State Highway 32.

Resurfacing a section of U.S. Highway 59 from Winger to Erskine.

In total, MnDOT has more than 200 construction projects across the state in 2021. A full, interactive map and project list are available at mndot.gov/construction.

During construction season, MnDOT asks motorists to: