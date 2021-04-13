10 years ago

April 14, 2011 -- Bemidji State University is now officially a tobacco-free campus. BSU President Richard Hanson gave his stamp of approval on the new tobacco-free campus policy, which states no one will be allowed to use, distribute or sell tobacco in university buildings, on campus, events or in university-owned, rented or leased vehicles.

25 years ago

April 14, 1996 -- Bemidji's John Somrock is leading the nation in two hitting categories at North Dakota University in Division II statistics. He is leading in home runs per game (0.44) and runs batted in per game (2.0). He has also led the Sioux to second place nationally in two batting categories, batting average (.362) and runs per game (11).

50 years ago

April 14, 1971 -- Floor space at John's Super Valu in Bemidji has almost doubled to 22,000 square feet, but probably the biggest change is the addition of a Nabor’s Drug store in the lower level of the huge building. The basement store contains books, magazines, cameras, fishing gear, greeting cards, toys, paints and prescriptions prepared by a registered pharmacist.

100 years ago

April 14, 1921 -- Plans are under way to electrify the Bemidji tennis courts, provided that enough members can be secured in the drive. A meeting will be called to organize a tennis club and all interested are urged to be present. The dues will be $5 for the season. The courts will be put into first-class playing condition and match games with other clubs will be arranged.