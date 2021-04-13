BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Noon and Sunrise Rotary Clubs, along with Bagley, Fosston, Park Rapids and International Falls clubs will participate in the annual Rotary District 5580 Virtual Conference April 26-May 1.

"This year’s theme is Legendary Service, it celebrates the rich history of service club members have shown through the years with an eye towards the future," a release said. "It also celebrates the Rotarians and clubs who have gone above and beyond this past year of uncertainty to embody the Rotary motto."

According to the release, the week-long event focuses on Rotary International’s seven areas of focus: peace and conflict prevention/resolution, the environment, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy and economic and community development.

Each day will feature guest speakers who delve into aspects of these values. Speakers include meteorologist Paul Douglas, Bemidji Rotarian Jim Bensen, various Rotary International officials, and a special appearance by Rotary International President Holger Knaack.

The conference will conclude with a local club service project done by Rotarians throughout the district on Saturday, May 1. More information on the service project event will be released closer to the event date through local media outlets.

Visit www.bemidji2021.com for a schedule of events, how to register and a complete list of speakers and panelists.