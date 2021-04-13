BEMIDJI -- The Northwest Minnesota Foundation, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Education, is currently accepting applications for its Governor’s Emergency Education Relief grant.

This grant program will help fund early care and education wrap-around services for children from birth to age 8 from underserved populations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a release said.

Organizations that work with these children in NMF’s 12-county region of Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau are eligible to apply. Requests of $5,000 to $10,000 will be considered.

Funding from this grant can help cover:

Mental health services and supports.

Social-emotional and physical health supports.

Training and development to more effectively operate during the pandemic.

Learning enrichment programs, as well as distance-learning opportunities.

Additional allowable uses include activities that are necessary to maintain the operation of and continuity of services in early care and education. Applicants must serve children from birth to age 8 from historically underserved populations.

Applications are due to NMF by April 30. Applications are available online at www.nwmf.org under “open grant rounds.” For questions about the grant, contact Program Officer Missy Okeson at missyo@nwmf.org.