BEMIDJI -- The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is currently accepting grant applications from agencies working to remove barriers for children, youth and families to increase economic opportunity in their journey to achieve stable housing.

The grants may fund new or existing programs, projects, studies, planning, collaborative work, capital projects, equipment, training, new or expanded staff, community engagement efforts, events and other similar activities. Grants are meant to make a long-term impact in the community, a release said.

Grantees must be nonprofits, local or tribal government agencies, or schools within the Bemidji, Red Lake and Cass Lake school district boundaries. The total available funding is $20,000, with grant amounts anticipated to be issued between $5,000 and $10,000.

Pre-proposals are due to NMF by 5 p.m. on April 30. Applications are available online at www.nwmf.org under “open grant rounds.” For questions about the grant, contact Cory Boushee, Program Officer, by emailing coryb@nwmf.org.