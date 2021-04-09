10 years ago

April 10, 2011 -- Wade Alan Steele, who hasn’t been around Bemidji for almost 20 years, has reappeared as the author of a collection of short stories, “A Sudden Dominance of Shadows.” The title page of his book thanks his mentor and school pal, Anton Truer, for his assistance in Steele’s “Wild Rice Tiger.” “Bemidji continues to influence me creatively,” says Steele.

25 years ago

April 10, 1996 -- About 50 Westside residents met to hear about the Westside Neighborhood Rehabilitation Project and ask questions of Headwaters Regional Development Commission representative Tim Flathers, City P&Z Director Curt Oakes, City Engineer Joe Forbes, City Councilmen John O'Boyle and Bruce Atwater and representatives from Bi-CAP.

50 years ago

April 10, 1971 -- A big addition to the Bemidji Lumberjacks baseball program has been a batting cage and pitching mound that was installed in the junior high school gymnasium. This allows the Jacks early batting practice. Coach Chuck Grillo feels the indoor drills put his Jacks five to six weeks ahead. Previously batting practice couldn’t be held until the team got outdoors.

100 years ago

April 10, 1921 -- Manager G. S. Harding of the Grand theater has made arrangements with the mayor and the chief of police to have Third Street between Beltrami and Minnesota Avenues blocked from traffic shortly after 7 o’clock. At this time, a greased pig will be released and the person who catches the pig will be the winner of the "prize porker" and also $5 in cash.