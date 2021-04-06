10 years ago

April 7, 2011 -- More people turn to the Internet to find information but some find it harder to know fact from fiction, said Alan Miller, founder of the News Literacy Project. This Pulitzer Prize Winning journalist was an investigative reporter with the Los Angeles Times for 21 years. He was the keynote speaker at BSU’s Student Scholarship & Creative Achievement Conference.

25 years ago

April 7, 1996 -- The two-year battle for wetland reform has been worth the fight, said Beltrami County Commissioner Dick Florhaug, stating, "the state wetland law didn't work and we went a long way toward getting it fixed." Beltrami County's Board was one of five county boards that originally refused to adopt it. By the end of 1995, 23 counties refused it or rescinded it.

50 years ago

April 7, 1971 -- Beltrami County Sheriff’s Deputies have released a 16-year-old Bemidji youth to the custody of his parents pending juvenile court action with respect to vandalism at the Aardahl Lutheran Church east of Bemidji. The youth allegedly used a can of silver paint to paint this “peace symbol’’ on the interior doors of the church and he painted the baptismal font silver.

100 years ago

April 7, 1921 -- Ralph Parcaut, claimant of the world's middleweight wrestling title, who is to meet L.C. Curtis, of this city, here at the new armory, will arrive in the city from Minneapolis tomorrow forenoon by airplane, according to word sent. Arrangements have been completed for the big match and indications are that there will be an exceptionally large attendance.