10 years ago

April 3, 2011 -- Dennis Zeto is the chairman of the fastest-growing Beltrami County township, according to the 2010 U.S. Census. Eckles Township, northwest of Bemidji, grew by more than 46 percent in the last 10 years. Bemidji’s population topped 13,000 for the first time, according to Census numbers. Official 2010 counts registered a total population of 13,431 for the city.

25 years ago

April 3, 1996 -- Local business owners who haven't registered with the County Solid Waste Department will have until May 1 to do so, the County Board decided. After that date, the 282 businesses not registered will be liable for criminal prosecution. Solid Waste Director Bill Patnaude updated commissioners on issues, including collecting fees owed before Jan. 1.

50 years ago

April 3, 1971 -- Jaeger’s Resort Village on Movil Lake has won a listing in the thirteenth edition of the Mobil Travel Guide, the country’s best known national travel guidebook, it has been announced by the Guide’s editors. Over 24,000 restaurants, hotels, motels and resorts are listed and rated on a one- to five-star basis in the seven-volume Travel Guide.

100 years ago

April 3, 1921 -- Unanimous endorsement of the need for a new modern fireproof hospital for Bemidji was given in a meeting at which all the medical practitioners and druggists of the city were present. It was pointed out that the presence of so large a body of Lutherans in the territory adjacent to Bemidji would be served by a hospital in Bemidji.