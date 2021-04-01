BEMIDJI -- A new round of emergency relief and recovery grants are in development by the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

According to a press release, the new grants will help provide resources to communities and organizations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. This may include, but is not limited to, food security, services to the elderly and most vulnerable people, education, mental health, and other services critical to help meet immediate needs in the community.

Applicants are encouraged to consider equality and inclusion efforts in their response. Prioritization may be given to organizations offering direct services to vulnerable populations impacted by the pandemic.

Grants of up to $10,000 will be considered and pre-applications must be received through the foundation's website by April 30. Final applications are due no later than Friday, May 7, and funding decisions will be made by June 7.

Eligible entities include 501c3 nonprofits, tribal entities, or public agencies located in or serving Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Polk, Pennington, Red Lake and Roseau Counties.

Nonprofits with 501c4 and 501c6 designations may also apply. Visit nwmf.org for more information.