BEMIDJI -- Emergency personnel responded to a reported gas leak at around 12:49 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon at the Bemidji Walmart.

According to a release from the Bemidji Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene and found a leak in the main entrance to the store. Minnesota Energy Resources was contacted and then responded and quickly shut down the gas to the store.

Nine firefighters, two fire engines and a squad car were at the scene, with the fire department on scene for approximately an hour, the release said. The gas leak caused no damage to the store and no injuries were reported.

The fire department was assisted by the Bemidji Police Department, Bemidji Ambulance Service and Minnesota Energy Resources.