10 years ago

March 31, 2011 -- Twelve cake decorating teams participated in the first “Piece of Cake” decorated cake contest to benefit the United Way Backpack Buddies Program at Marketplace Foods. Sandy Church and Merry Lynn Wenaas, representing the Bemidji Soup Kitchen, showed off a colorful masterpiece. More than $1,770 was raised for the Backpack Buddies program.

25 years ago

March 31, 1996 -- An enthusiastic group of local artisans are looking to develop a new community-based art center with full services, with a working title of the Headwaters Arts Humanity Council. Mary Madeco-Smith and Ann Hayes are the movers behind the concept who have already gone to a couple of foundations to help make the dream come true for Bemidji.

50 years ago

March 31, 1971 -- The board of education for Bemidji Independent District 31 approved the salary recommendations of an adjustment panel and will issue 1971-72 contracts based on the new wage schedule. This final settlement came after more than three months of contract talks. The more than 200 district teachers gave their okay to the adjustment panel report.

100 years ago

March 31, 1921 -- Meetings in the interest of the Beltrami County land clearing campaign will be held by A. W. Stone and D. C. Dvoracek, campaign manager and county agent respectively. It is important that every farmer interested in this campaign be present as matters pertaining to the ordering of dynamite and the work of organizing the campaign will be addressed in detail.