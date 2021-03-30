ST. PAUL -- With the REAL ID deadline just five months away, Minnesota residents are again being encouraged to apply for the card.

A recent press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety shows nearly 22% of Minnesota driver's license and ID cardholders have a REAL ID, or an enhanced driver's license. Nationwide, meanwhile, 40% of all U.S. driver's license and ID cardholders were REAL ID compliant as of Oct. 1, 2020.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, Minnesotans will no longer be able to use their standard driver's license or ID card to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities, such as military bases. Instead, residents will need a passport, a passport card, a REAL ID, or an enhanced driver's license or ID.

"If you have your passport or passport card, you have what you need to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities on and after Oct. 1, 2021," Driver and Vehicle Services Director Emma Corrie said. "With the federal enforcement deadline approaching, Minnesotans will need to decide about whether or not they need to apply for a REAL ID or enhanced driver's license or ID card."

Those interested in a REAL ID card are recommended to pre-apply online at drive.mn.gov. Federal and Minnesota laws require a person to submit their original required documents, pass a vision screening and have a new photo taken when residents complete the application process in person at a DVS exam station or driver's license office.