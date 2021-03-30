BEMIDJI -- Three Bemidji State University professors recently won the “Best Practices Award for Innovative Teaching and Pedagogy” from the Small Business Institute.

The interactive session “Add some zip, zest and zing to your Zoom” was developed by Assistant Professor of Business Administration Veronica Veaux, Associate Professor of Business Administration Angie Kovarik and Associate Professor of Integrated Media Debra Sea.

The session was created to bring members of the 2021 Small Business Institute to share their experiences and share their own techniques on managing and making zoom calls interesting, a release said.

During the session, the instructors also detailed how to work through issues such as attendance and interaction. The session also included demos of fun and engaging Zoom techniques and activities such as role-playing, interactive chats, using backgrounds and using polling apps, a release said.