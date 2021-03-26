10 years ago

March 27, 2011 -- Expected state cuts of millions in funding for services to people with disabilities will have a heavy impact on the community. That was the message people with developmental disabilities and their advocates like Steve Larson, public policy director for the Arc of Minnesota, presented at the Arc United and Arc of Minnesota Disability Matters Forum.

25 years ago

March 27, 1996 -- "You can't say Bemidji without saying Bemidji State University," Mayor Doug Peterson told a joint meeting of the Bemidji City Council and BSU administrators. The two bodies discussed the Bemidji Technology Center, the proposed merger of BTC with BSU at the BSU site, parking problems in the area and a proposed convention center.

50 years ago

March 27, 1971 -- A record 1,758 men have entered the 12th annual National Senior championships of the American Bowling Congress. The tournament for Congress members 55 years of age and over opens a five weekend run at Milwaukee’s Red Carpet-South lanes. The all time high entry marks the eighth year in a row that participation has increased.

100 years ago

March 27, 1921 -- Langdon's Plant was broken into again for the second night. F.W. Langdon was not present. His guests entered the back way and made themselves at home, opening the drawers of the desks and scattering the contents over the floor. Someone even took a door off Mr. Langdon's coupe and replaced it with an old one close beside the car in his garage.