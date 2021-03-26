BEMIDJI -- ServeMinnesota, the organization that handles AmeriCorps programs in the state, is hoping to double the number of volunteers in its Emergency Response Initiative.

ServeMinnesota launched the initiative in spring 2020, to help Minnesota organizations impacted by the coronavirus. According to a press release, more than 300 people in 37 communities assisted several agencies, including the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

This year, ServeMinnesota is looking to get more than 700 people to help with the initiative.

"People are going to be doing some tutoring activities and working with child care and K-12," said Julia Quanrud of ServeMinnesota. "We're also going to definitely have some projects around food insecurity and housing insecurity. There's also a lot of work around isolation. Last year, we partnered with many agencies for older adults, helping those folks not be isolated, like connecting with loved ones over Zoom."

For the issue of housing, Quanrud said last year, the volunteers worked both with Habitat for Humanity to construct housing, as well as help organizations trying to get rental assistance out.

Those interested in serving are asked to apply by May 19 and participants will serve through Aug. 14. Those who participate will receive a stipend, a scholarship, and other benefits during their services. The participants usually serve about 300 hours total, with 35 per week.

"We do have a lot of college students and people fresh out of high school use that scholarship," Quanrud said. "They can either use that scholarship on tuition or to pay back qualified student loans. The other side of it is if a person is 55 or older, they can actually transfer that to a child, grandchild or foster child."

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Quanrud said everyone who participates in the program is encouraged to get vaccinated. Additionally, Quanrud said the program will provide protective equipment and safety training related to the coronavirus.

The deadline to apply to be a volunteer is May 19. For more information, visit www.serveminnesota.org/emergency-response.