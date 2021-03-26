ST. PAUL -- The Otto Bremer Trust based in St. Paul recently announced more than $300,000 in grants for central and northern Minnesota organizations.

According to a release, the trust is providing $11.4 million across the Midwest via 190 grants, and several are going to Bemidji and neighboring communities. The release states more than $1.7 million in grants are going to entities in northern and central Minnesota, as well as the Red River Valley, which extends into the Dakotas.

"Organizations throughout the region continue to feel the impact of the pandemic, making their needs more critical," said Daniel Reardon, Co-CEO and trustee of Otto Bremer Trust. "We are inspired by their resilience during these challenging times."

Regionally, organizations awarded grants include:

The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area, $60,000.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Leech Lake area, $75,000.

Friends Against Abuse in International Falls, $75,000.

Lakes Area Restorative Justice Project in Brainerd, $30,000.

Sexual Assault Services, Inc. in Brainerd, $75,000.

Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and private charitable trust. Started in 1944, Otto Bremer Trust has invested more than $841 million in the upper Midwest.