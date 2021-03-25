WADENA, Minn. — There was once a Wadena County inmate who had no job, no housing, no valid driver's license for nearly 20 years, had a bad relationship with alcohol and was regularly in and out of jail. He basically had no hope — until he met Hope.

Hope McAdow was hired as Wadena County's first comprehensive re-entry social worker in July 2019. The goal of the position was to lower the recidivism rate and to reduce the number of people with severe mental illness coming into the jail. Her goal is to help inmates find success and avoid returning to jail. She does that by believing in them and giving them enough hope to turn things around.

Wadena County Sheriff Mike Carr was optimistic about the position. Now he's watching it work in Wadena County.

"Everything is working great for us," Carr said. He said jailers can only do so much and the person who landed in the position, McAdow, has been able to take off with what she learned shadowing others in Region 5 and what she learned from her previous work. "I don't want to ever see it go away now. We are seeing more success than I ever expected."

The right person for the job was a former crime victim advocate. McAdow previously worked at Someplace Safe in Wadena offering services to victims of crime. Oddly enough she is now working in the jail with inmates dealing with chemical dependency and mental health concerns. The very people that in some cases created the victims.

She said the shift from helping victims to potentially helping the offenders was not all that difficult as she believes in people and considers everyone worth helping. Because McAdow has seen the other side, she can easily explain how a no-contact order works and how they can understand probation orders they must abide by to remain out of jail.

"I am a firm believer that a majority, if not all, inmates have experienced some type of trauma. My role is to get them the help so that we don't see that path continue," McAdow said.

Carr said 90% of those coming through the system have some type of mental health issue. Mental health issues also bring on drug problems and abuse in many cases. These concerns can keep them from getting jobs and keeping a roof over their heads. Carr said many people in the jails don't have a place to live. They may not be out on the street, but they are hopping couches. Turning their lives around takes some major intervention.

McAdow makes it known that they can always call her when they are ready to turn their life around. Her services never stop. Carr and McAdow said there was slight resistance at first to her role. But once the word got out for how much she helps, the more the inmates come to her.

"When we first started, everyone was refusing like the first month," McAdow said. "It's kind of just working on its own now. When they know they need services or encouragement, they know how to reach out."

Carr said the inmates are happier too. They know that when they are here, someone is looking out for their best interests. Wadena County Sgt. Bryan Savaloja said most inmates don't want to talk to him anymore, which is a good thing. He knows they are talking to McAdow and she is getting them the help they need. If for some reason they do want to talk to him, he can give them assistance too.

"I am a firm believer that a majority, if not all, inmates have experienced some type of trauma. My role is to get them the help so that we don't see that path continue." - Hope McAdow

Bridging the gap

McAdow said a major problem that exists in the county is that inmates often have troubles in multiple systems. But there is confidentiality between Human Services, the attorney's office and the jail. They all have an important role in the inmate's future but without a functional bridge between the departments the inmate can get lost in the channels.

"Having me be that point of contact, at least between us and Human Services or myself and probation, I can get those releases and I can access who their caseworkers are," McAdow said.

Carr said the Sheriff's Office deals with the same relatively small set of people, typically over and over again. If this system pulls out some of those repeat offenders, the trickle-down effect would have a huge impact on crime and expenses in the county.

One trend McAdow mentions is that inmates are making it on their own longer than they used to. Wadena County has seen a 7% drop in recidivism, according to recent numbers from McAdow. It's about a 25% recidivism rate. They are still coming to jail, but the time between returns is longer. Instead of 30 days, it's more like 120 days.

During a recent Wadena County board meeting, McAdow shared about the people helped in the criminal justice system, including:

110 chemical dependency referrals

56 mental health referrals with 23 adult mental health management referrals upon release from custody

24 people obtained housing in last year

340 total referrals

In 2020, Wadena County's recidivism rate was 25.85% with Region 5 at 33.21%. McAdow said the rate shows that the program is working. The program is in partnership with the Region 5 counties.

Carr and Savaloja praised McAdow for her work in streamlining the communication process and helping people in the jail. "It's worth its weight in gold," Savaloja said about having McAdow as a ready resource.

“I got to believe in the long-run just going through our system and getting the people the help they need and getting them on their feet, getting them jobs and being productive people in our community is a huge help for everybody,” Carr said.

Her work goes beyond helping inmates. Besides working with the probation office and non-inmates who have heard about the program, it seems she's able to take a load off of others in Human Services as well.

"Looking at the big picture, this program will ultimately save time and money for Human Services and Corrections," said Cheri Dodds, supervisor of the Home Community Based Services unit. "The work of the (re-entry) position acts as the bridge between incarceration and obtaining housing, supportive services and possibly employment. This type of support has the potential to lower rates of recidivism, homelessness and mental health/CD relapse."

Previously an inmate may be discharged from the jail and there was a chance that if they needed behavioral health help, staff may lose contact with the individual shortly after they walk out. A survey of re-entry participants found that 80-90% would not have accessed these services without the program.

"The program allows for a smoother transition of Adult Mental Health Services as inmates are able to be connected to an assessment worker prior to leaving jail," according to Britne Haasch, supervisor of the Behavioral Health unit. "This in the end has made for less work on Human Services staff as they are spending less time trying to make the initial contact with new referrals. Inmates have been able to get paperwork necessary to take care of some of their legal 'roadblocks' and also help understanding what is needed on the form. This position has had a positive impact on the relationship between departments and an increased understanding of roles."

MaryAnn Murphy, lead child support officer, noted that McAdow is a help in little ways such as helping people complete paperwork in the jail or relaying information between inmates and the child support office.

Wadena County administrative services supervisor Amie Gendron, who gives the county board monthly updates on where the Human Services budget stands, often looks at things from the budgetary perspective.

"The average cost for an hour of work for services ranges between $77 and $82 an hour, calculated using our operating costs in addition to wages and benefits," Gendron said in an email. "When this communication bridge saves even a phone call, we’re saving time which means saving money."

And while she said this position has created efficiencies and ultimately a cost savings, there is a value that seems to surpass dollars and cents.

"As valuable as saving money is, it is important to remember that this position helps these folks to get the services they need upon their release," Gendron said.

A recent survey of inmates showed they, too, find the re-entry program to be helpful. Out of 17 respondents, 14 said they likely would not have sought out resources had they not been offered to them. All were highly satisfied in the program.

"I was very happy with the help Hope gave me," one respondent said. "She made the appointment that I was so anxious about not being able to make. She eased my anxiety and assisted me in many ways. The jail is very lucky to have her here to help inmates. She has a heavy workload and is still able to help inmates with all they need."