BEMIDJI -- It was recently announced that financial assistance is available for Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College students who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, in December 2020, the U.S. Department of Education announced that funding is once again available for institutions of higher education to serve students and ensure learning continues during the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding was allocated to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The CRRSAA appropriated $187 million to the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities, with $1,406,649 allocated to BSU and $98,277 to NTC.

In April 2020, BSU and NTC students received CARES act funding, the first round of support from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund for the purpose of providing emergency aid grants to students for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus, the release said.



To be eligible for CRRSAA funding, students cannot have dropped, withdrawn or had a last day of attendance before Jan. 15. They also must have been enrolled in credit-earning, semester-long courses no later than Feb. 23.

Aid packages range from $175 to $665 and are distributed on a rolling basis to eligible students. Students can request additional awards through the special circumstances grant application. Additional funds from the new American Rescue Plan will also be available, a release said.

For more information, visit bemidjistate.edu.