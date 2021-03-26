BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety recently announced an extension of driver’s license and ID cards for the 132,000 Minnesotans who have COVID-19 until March 31.

Minnesotans should renew as soon as possible. They can either go in-person or online, the quickest and easiest renewal option is to renew online at drive.mn.gov.

This option is available for standard driver’s license or ID card renewals that do not require name, address, signature or driver’s license number changes. A person’s record is updated as soon as the online application is complete, a release said.

Minnesotans must renew in-person to make changes to their driver’s license or ID card or apply for a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license or ID card. The exam stations accept renewal applications on a first-come-first-served basis. No appointments are required.

The Bemidji Exam Station will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 27 to serve Minnesotans who received extensions and need to renew their expiring driver’s license, the release said.