BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Agricultural Association board of directors is in the midst of planning for the 2021 Beltrami County Fair.

The fair is currently scheduled to be held Aug. 11-15. More information will be available in coming months, a release said.

“In addition to our usual master plan A, there will also be scalable and structured plans B, C and whatever is needed in order to comply with the state and CDC COVID guidelines at the time,” the fairboard said in the release.

Fair updates will continue to be posted on the Beltrami County Fair Facebook page and its website, beltramicountyfair.org.

For additional information, contact the fair office at (218) 444-8169 or email bcmnfair@paulbunyan.net.