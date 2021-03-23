10 years ago

March 24, 2011 -- The Mark Hildebrandt rink of Northome captured the championship of the Legion Mixed Bonspiel. Team members include: Chad Lindley, Chelsey Elhard, Amy Hildebrandt and Mark Hildebrandt. The Chris Dunshee rink of Bemidji finished second. Team members include: Dan Fairchild, Cadie Fairchild, Corrie Dunshee and Chris Dunshee.

25 years ago

March 24, 1996 -- About half of the possible rental units in the city have been registered under Bemidji's new rental ordinance, says city building official Guy Sharpe. Under the new ordinance, Bemidji landlords have 90 days to register their units. The city as of mid-March received 307 structure applications representing more than 900 rental units and 2,600 occupants.

50 years ago

March 24, 1971 -- The 1971 version of Bob Peters Bemidji Beaver hockey team did not spoil their fans expectation for success. Bringing home another conference crown and NAIA national trophy, they finished with a 20-7-1 mark including a 10-1-1 mark in the ICHA. The 12 seasons since BSC hockey was revived in 1960, the Beavers have never had a losing season.

100 years ago

March 24, 1921 -- With the work already started and that which is projected, building activities in Bemidji will soon be open in earnest. The double store and apartment building of Alec Doran is the largest single building enterprise outside of the new Birchmont hotel and the new school. The Drs. Larson are busy remodeling the formerly occupied Third Street cafe building.