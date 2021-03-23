WHITE EARTH -- The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development recently awarded the White Earth Reservation Business Committee more than $2,300,000 through the Native American Housing Block Grant program.

The funds were made available by the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act. More than $450 million was appropriated for this Grant program. Nine other Minnesota tribes also received funding, said a release.

The American Rescue Plan Act is the single largest infusion of resources into Indian Country and Native communities in U.S. history. This historic Act contains more than $32 billion in targeted funding for tribal governments and Native American communities, according to the release.

“We want to thank Congresswoman Betty McCollum for helping secure funding for not only White Earth, but all the other tribes in Minnesota,” White Earth Chairman Michael Fairbanks said in the release. “We will begin the process of deciding how the money will be used in the best interest of our tribal programs and communities.”