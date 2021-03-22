BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Jaycees recently donated $1,800 to Evergreen Youth and Family Services with proceeds from the organization’s Brrrmidji Plunge, which was held in February.

For the event, local “celebrities” competed to raise the most in donations for their charity of choice.

Tim Lutz, the superintendent of Bemidji Area Schools, was the winner and raised the most in donations for Evergreen Youth and Family Services, a community-based organization committed to strengthening youth and preserving families in northern Minnesota.

After fundraising, Lutz and two other “celebrities” took the plunge in a private event that was closed to spectators due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions yet was still live streamed on social media.