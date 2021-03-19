10 years ago

March 20, 2011 -- Bemidji High School hockey player John Forseth was sent to the hospital during the Section 8-2A championship hockey game at the end of the first period after a center ice collision. He was immediately examined by trainer Jon Laakso and Bemidji doctors who were in the stands. The medical staff diagnosed that Forseth had sustained a concussion.

25 years ago

March 20, 1996 -- Dave Gunther, head basketball coach at Bemidji State University, made a commitment to obtain area talent for BSU. Gunther took the first step by signing Red Lake standout senior Randy Holthusen, followed by another dominant area athlete when Bemidji Lumberjack senior Jon Solheim signed a letter of intent to play basketball with the Beavers.

50 years ago

March 20, 1971 -- More than 150 Minnesota teachers and students from 35 different school districts traded their textbooks for snow shoes. Using the outdoors as a classroom, they studied the winter environment and man’s effect on it. The occasion was the Minnesota Winter Outdoor Education Workshop which was held at the Bald Eagle Center near Cass Lake.

100 years ago

March 20, 1921 -- Ralph Gracie post of the American Legion will sponsor the world's title wrestling match between L. C. Curtis of this city and Ralph Parcaut of Royal, Iowa, to be staged at the new armory. Joe Morris, Curtis' manager, will try to wrest the middleweight title from the Iowan. The contestants are of equal weight and Parcaut will do all in his power to retain the title.