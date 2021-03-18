BEMIDJI -- Residents in Beltrami and Cass Counties still have time to apply for energy assistance for heating and electric bills.

According to a release from Bi-County Community Action Programs, or BI-CAP, households can submit applications until May 31 for support. Grants for applicants are based on household size, income and fuel costs.

The grants range from $300 to $1,600, with the average being $500. The release states that BI-CAP's heating assistance program has three categories.

The first is heating assistance to households who rent or own, whose income is at or below 50% of the state's median income. The assistance pays a portion of the home energy and heating costs, with the grants going straight to the energy provider.

Another category is the crisis program, where households experiencing a heating or electric emergency may be eligible for additional assistance. Those seeking this program must already be approved for energy assistance and be in a situation where the primary heat grant doesn't resolve the issue.

The third is energy related repair, where funds can be made available to homeowners experiencing a no-heat emergency or a life-threatening situation because of a malfunctioning or nonfunctioning heating system. A household must be approved for energy assistance to qualify.

For more information or to apply, contact BI-CAP at (218) 751-4631, or visit www.bicap.org.