10 years ago

March 17, 2011 -- The Bemidji Public Library Board of Directors discussed proposed local policies on library behavior and unattended children in the library. Paul Ericsson, library branch manager, said the Kitchigami Regional Library System adopted a new set of policies on unattended children and disruptive behavior, like the excessive use of cell phones.

25 years ago

March 17, 1996 -- At a drivers and race teams meeting, new rules and regulations for Bemidji Speedway were discussed. One major change is moving race starting time from 6:30 to 5:30. Grandstand tickets will be purchased at the walk through gate to move cars off Sunnyside Road. Still four classes of cars; Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Super Stocks and Modifieds.

50 years ago

March 17, 1971 -- Russell Keute of Roseville negotiated the purchase of the Blackduck Coast to Coast store, apartments, hotel and cafe with the Huffmans of Blackduck. The Huffmans came to Blackduck in 1935 and operated the hotel and cafe since that time. They have operated the Coast to Coast store for twenty years. They plan to remain in Blackduck after they retire.

100 years ago

March 17, 1921 -- L. C. Curtis of this city sent a telegram to his manager, Joe Morris, that he won his match at Palm Beach and will leave for Bemidji. Curtis was matched against a Greek wrestler who has made a good record in the southern states. Curtis will return to Bemidji and make preparations for the big match in April.