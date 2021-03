CASS LAKE -- Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual job fair from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13.

There will be businesses looking to hire now and future participants for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions, a release said.

For more information, visit leech-lake.com or call (218) 547-1313.